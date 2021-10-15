Smart Engines’ digital ID scanning to speed up Russian Railways ticket purchases

Smart Engines has entered a new partnership with Russian Railways to speed up ticket purchases using artificial intelligence and digital ID document-scanning technologies.

The collaboration will see the integration of the Smart ID Engine software product for passport scanning into Russian Railway’s self-service transaction terminals (SSTT).

The technology will be used to simplify the procedure of manually entering passenger personal data via automatic passport scanning and so speeds up the ticket sales process for long-distance trains.

“Smart Engines is pleased to become a part of the innovative projects of Transinfoset and aims to further cooperation,” commented Smart Engines CEO Vladimir Arlazarov.

Smart ID Engine can reportedly scan the passports of more than 210 countries, and is both GDPR and CCPA compliant.

“The creation of new generation self-service terminals with scanning Russian and foreign passports data will mark a new stage in the ticket sales at railway stations after the automation of ticket offices using smart scanners,” Arlazarov added.

The company also clarified passenger data is extracted and analyzed only locally, and never saved or transferred to third-party services.

Facilitated by JSC Transinfoset, the project already has more than 300 units across railways of Russia and Kazakhstan, the first of which were installed at the Leningradsky railway station in Moscow, Russia.

“Manual entry of passport data when issuing a ticket is a routine procedure,” explained Alexander Galaktionov, general director of JSC Transinfoset. “That’s why the process of purchasing tickets should be as convenient as possible for Russian Railways passengers.

“According to our estimates, implementing the Smart ID Engine software product will increase the usability and economic return of self-service terminals,” he concluded.

The partnership with Russian Railways comes days after another one Smart Engines entered into with Royal Caribbean, to provide digital ID verification on cruises.

Article Topics

AI | biometric passport | biometrics | digital ID | document reader | identity document | optical character recognition | Smart Engines | transportation