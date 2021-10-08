Royal Caribbean docks with Smart Engines for digital ID verification on cruises

Smart Engines has recently entered a new partnership with cruise operator Royal Caribbean Group to provide its artificial intelligence-powered ID document scanning.

As part of the novel collaboration, Smart Engines’ ID scanning technology with optical character recognition (OCR) was deployed to streamline the guest boarding experience on Royal Caribbean Group cruises.

“Royal Caribbean Group strives – through innovation – to provide the best cruise experience to its guests and we share this same goal,” commented Dr. Vladimir Arlazarov, founder and CEO of Smart Engines.

“Entering the cruise industry with the world’s leading cruise line is an important milestone for Smart Engines. We would like to thank Royal Caribbean Group for trusting us.”

From a technical standpoint, the Smart ID Engine can perform ID scanning with authentication, data consistency checking, and face matching of over 1,810 types of ID documents from 210 issuers worldwide.

The company’s software development kit (SDK) supports scanning of ID cards, passports, driver’s licenses, visas, and residence permits, and can perform OCR of their text fields in more than 100 languages.

It can also recognize barcodes, as well as extract photos, signatures, and graphics zones.

“By leveraging [this] technology, we have been able to advance the guest arrival experience by removing friction, and by simplifying the experience at home and at the terminal,” said Tim Klauda, VP Product at Royal Caribbean Group.

