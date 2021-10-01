Scottish digital health pass app launch hit by problems

People in Scotland need proof of two COVID vaccinations to order nightclubs and large events as of today. But the NHS Scotland Covid Status app, the main way people are expecting to prove their status, has already run into problems, reports the BBC.

The digital health pass was only made available for download at 17:30 on Thursday and users are already reporting problems accessing their vaccination status through the app.

The Scottish government said 70,000 people downloaded the app on Thursday which triggered the delays and have increased the capacity of the NHS (National Health Service) systems to cope.

England recently scrapped a plan to require proof of immunity with a digital health pass for access to night clubs, while a private sector deployment in Canada was abandoned, at least temporarily, due to technical difficulties.

Even in the event that digital health passes work, the trade-off may not be as advertised, industry executives told Biometric Update for a recent feature article.

