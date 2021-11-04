BIO-key signs auto seller, university up for cloud MFA

Identity and access management (IAM) specialist BIO-key has signed a pair of new deals and earned a new certification which may be useful for staff retention and hiring in an increasingly competitive sector.

America’s Auto Auction (AAA) has selected BIO-key’s PortalGuard Identity-as-a-Service platform to enhance access security and support the rollout of cloud desktops and applications with biometric access control from the public cloud at its 23 locations. The customer says PortalGuard and BIO-key’s ‘Identity-Bound Biometrics’ meet its project goals of enhanced cybersecurity, lower usage of IT resources, and flexibility.

AAA wanted a centralized security solution with easy-to-use multi-factor authentication (MFA). “BIO-key provides a proven suite of IAM solutions and we use their biometric authentication solutions including MobileAut with PalmPositive to positively prove the user’s identity, not just the hardware device, when accessing our critical systems and data,” said Victor Demaria, IT director, America’s Auto Auction.

“BIO-key offers us significant security advantages over traditional device-based authentication approaches offered by other vendors.”

Oklahoma Wesleyan University goes for PortalGuard

Also plumping for PortalGuard is Oklahoma Wesleyan University in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, joining more than 200 other higher education institutions using PortalGuard in the U.S.

OKWU sought a solution with MFA, self-service password reset and single sign-on. PortalGuard ensures that only OKWU staff and students can access enterprise applications.

PortalGuard recently won the Access Management Solution of the Year Award at the 2021 Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards.

BIO-key a ‘Great Place to Work’

As well as making customer workplaces safe and secure, BIO-key itself has been certified by Great Place to Work, an award based on employee review. During the review, 88 percent of staff said it is a great place to work, 29 points higher than the U.S. average.

“At BIO-key, the employee experience is a top priority,” said Michael DePasquale, chairman and CEO of BIO-key. “Retaining top talent in the industry is key to better serving our clients and partners, and we could not achieve continued success without their dedication. This certification is recognition of our employees, their hard work, and BIO-key as both a leading security company and great place to work.”

Article Topics

access management | BIO-key | biometrics | cloud services | cybersecurity | digital identity | identity management | identity verification | multi-factor authentication | PortalGuard