BIO-key, Plurilock and Onfido win Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards

BIO-key, Plurilock and Onfido have each won 2021 Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards for their biometrics and digital identity technologies. Elsewhere, 1Kosmos and GBG have won awards, TruU is on an award shortlist, and Ping Identity has named the finalists for its customer identity program awards.

BIO-key’s PortalGuard Identity-as-a-Service platform has won the ‘Access Management Solution of the Year award,’ while Plurilock’s behavioral biometrics-based continuous authentication product DEFEND took the honor for ‘Authentication Solution of the Year’ and Onfido has been named ‘Fraud Prevention Innovation of the Year’ for its remote identity verification with selfie biometrics.

PortalGuard provides identity and access management (IAM) with identity-bound biometrics among “over 16” authentication methods, and has won numerous IAM and access control contracts this year.

DEFEND analyzes user micro-expressions based on keyboard and mouse movements for fraud detection with behavioral biometrics.

Onfido claims it can reduce onboarding fraud by 27 percent, saving its clients millions.

1Kosmos, GBG wins, TruU a finalist

1Kosmos has been announced as the 2021 Alestra NAVE Program winner, and become an official partner of Alestra, which will distribute 1Kosmos’ BlockID solutions for digital identity authentication to its digital transformation customers. The passwordless authentication provider joined Alestra’s B2B innovation program earlier in 2021.

GBG’s digital identity fraud prevention and regulatory compliance technologies have been named ‘Best AI or Machine Learning Innovation of the Year’ at the Asia Risk Awards 2021, the company announced.

CTOS IDguard, the first fraud bureau in Southeast Asia, is powered by the GBG fraud and financial crime platform and uses GBG Machine Learning and has seen improvement of up to 30 percent in credit card application fraud detection, the company says.

TruU is among the finalists for the Top 10 Baby Black Unicorns list, in recognition of its continuous identity technology in support of zero trust security approaches.

The list is part of the 2021 Black Unicorn Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine, which are intended to recognize security companies with the potential to reach $1 billion valuations within five years.

Ping Identity Excellence Awards finalists announced

Ping Identity has unveiled the finalists for its fifth annual Identity Excellence Awards, which recognize best-in-class digital identity programs from the company’s global customers.

Winners will be announced during Ping YOUniverse, formerly known as Identify, which will be held as a virtual event on October 6.

