County extends biometric authentication with BIO-key’s PortalGuard

Florida Supervisor of Elections moves towards infrastructure digitalization

Florida’s Orange County will deploy BIO-key’s PortalGuard for user authentication and voter data access after the county’s Supervisor of Elections Office renewed its partnership with the biometric technology and identity and access management firm.

“Our expanding engagement with leading County Supervisor of Elections Offices confirms that we understand their unique security use cases and that our tailored IAM solutions meet their needs,” commented BIO-key’s CEO Mike DePasquale.

The decision builds on a previous partnership last year, which saw the Orange County office adopt BIO-key’s fingerprint biometric solutions.

Now, Orange County’s Supervisor of Elections Office will deploy PortalGuard to make part-time employees’ and volunteers’ access to shared workstation environments more secure.

“We have forged an election security program that is seamless, easy to launch, and able to support a wide array of authentication options,” DePasquale explained.

The large influx of new staff members during election cycles, in particular, was among the main reasons that prompted the establishment of the new collaboration.

“PortalGuard IAM with Identity-Bound Biometrics has proven to be highly desirable for organizations that require an enterprise-grade access security solution,” the CEO added.

“BIO-key enables election officials to meet the challenges of an evolving threat landscape in an easy to deploy and cost-effective manner.”

The company has recently also improved its USB biometric fingerprint scanner, announced new POS devices with biometric capabilities, and reported substantial revenue gains.

Article Topics

access management | authentication | BIO-key | biometrics | digital identity | identity management | PortalGuard