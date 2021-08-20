BIO-key announces new mobile POS featuring biometric capabilities

Hardware based on a fully integrated IAM platform

BIO-key has released a new, Android-based point of sale (POS) solution featuring FBI-certified capacitive fingerprint biometrics.

Dubbed MobilePOS Pro, the handheld device has been developed for a number of applications, including banking, commercial, and healthcare.

MobilePOS Pro can be utilized to enable biometric enrollment and identification procedures, as well as transaction verification.

It can also be deployed in other scenarios, including microfinance, SIM registration, and inventory management.

“We know that providing a full and complete biometric-ready product line is essential to supporting our customers who engage in mobile POS transactions,” explained BIO-key CEO Michael DePasquale.

The solution supports BIO-key fingerprint and contactless PalmPositive biometric technologies and comes with some interesting specs and features.

These include a thermal printer, a 5 MP camera, dual SIM 4G/LTE/CDMA/EDGE cellular and 802.11 b/g/n WiFi support, a barcode scanner, an NFC scanner, a triple-track magnetic stripe reader, a 5800 mAh battery, and a 5.5” touchscreen display.

Through MobilePOS Pro, BIO-key enables companies and institutions to make sure who is participating in a specific transaction, thus potentially reducing identity theft and other forms of fraud.

“We see the new model of roving engagement for banking, healthcare, social work, and payments as ideal applications for adding the certainty and ease of BIO-key Identity Bound Biometrics and Mobile POS Pro,” DePasquale added.

The device has already been reportedly deployed to BIO-key’s customers in Africa and is now available for shipping worldwide.

MobilePOS Pro is available in either hardware-only configurations or with built-in BIO-key PortalGuard and WEB-key IAM IDaaS software support.

