BIO-key touts improved performance in new USB biometric fingerprint scanner

BIO-key International has incorporated new biometric scanning technology for the next generation of its compact USB fingerprint scanners, the EcoID II. The device also uses the identity and access firm’s latest NIST-tested algorithms to offer improved scanning and more reliable image capture.

The EcoID II is also smaller than its predecessor and offers the firm’s Identity Bound Biometrics to allow relying parties to be absolutely certain of the identity of someone logging into a system remotely. It can be plugged into devices running Windows 10 to offer the Windows Hello sign in experience without the costly upgrade.

The device has been submitted to Microsoft for testing for Windows Hello and Hello for Business and inclusion in the Windows Update catalog.

The release follows BIO-key’s recent launch of a mobile biometric POS device with built-in fingerprint scanner. The firm’s MobileAuth recently won the Lucintel 2021 Technology Innovation Award in the Biometric Market sector.

BIO-key’s 2021 Q2 revenues were up 223 percent on the previous year .

Article Topics

access management | BIO-key | biometric identification | biometrics | fingerprint recognition | fingerprint scanners | research and development