IrisGuard, BIO-key, Saffe, Advance.AI, iProov awarded for biometrics excellence

IrisGuard won a GLOMO Award, and BIO-key a Lucintel 2021 Technology Innovation Award, among several award wins and recognitions for biometrics providers this week. Saffe was chosen as a ‘paytech’ startup to watch by expert investors, Advance.AI was named in the global Fintech Power 50 list in 2021, and iProov received the badge of CBE from Her Royal Highness Princess Royal at St. James Palace.

IrisGuard wins GLOMO Award for mobile iris payment solution

The firm has won Best Mobile Innovation Supporting Emergency or Humanitarian Situations at the GLOMO Awards.

IrisGuard was awarded the prize under the Tech4Good category for its COVID-safe mobile biometric iris payment solution.

“The strategic introduction of the unique iris EyePay Phone in 2019 dramatically increased the ability to serve more refugees and people in need quickly and efficiently,” said the company’s Deputy Director Simon Reed.

“Winning this award as a true Tech4Good deployment makes me extremely proud personally and for the whole team at IrisGuard.”

BIO-key MobileAuth receives Lucintel award

BIO-key’s MobileAuth solution has been selected as the winner of Lucintel’s 2021 Technology Innovation Award in the Biometric Market.

The mobile application offers palm biometrics capabilities and is the latest authentication factor available for BIO-key’s PortalGuard.

“We’re honored that Lucintel awarded BIO-key MobileAuth with its Technology Innovation Award in the biometric sector,” commented BIO-key Chairman and CEO Michael DePasquale.

“This continues to confirm that by offering this different way to authenticate among our other flexible authentication options, we’re giving the enterprise a more accurate, secure, convenient authentication method that provides the level of integrity they require.”

Saffe named ‘paytech’ startup to watch

Five VC investors have named facial recognition solutions provider Saffe as one of the 17 most promising ‘paytech’ startups in Europe, according to new research by Sifted.

Saffe’s biometrics are deployed in a variety of scenarios, including supermarket checkouts, digital banking, and more.

“We have been able to keep up with the challenge of delivering a robust and highly reliable authentication platform to our clients, processing a rapidly increasing number of financial transactions per second at a very competitive price and a best-in-class user experience,” said Saffe’s co-founder and CTO Giovani Chiachia.

The company had a strong showing in the National Institute of Science and Technology (NIST) Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) in 2019.

Advance.AI named in global Fintech Power 50 list in 2021

The Singapore-based startup was selected from over 1,000 nominations and 15,000 votes.

The award recognizes fintech companies from the UK and Europe, North America, Asia, and the Middle East that are driving innovation in the financial services industry.

“COVID-19 has accelerated the rapid digitalization of the banking and financial services industry,” said Umair Javed, Head of Strategy at Advance.AI.

“Being named in this year’s Fintech Power 50 list supports our vision to grow and globalize our brand to serve not just new markets, but new industries as well in the areas of digital identity verification, risk management, and digital automation.”

iProov Founder receives CBE badge

The ‘Commander of the Order of the British Empire’ (CBE) medal was awarded to iProov’s founder and CEO Andrew Bud from Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal at St James Palace.

The award recognizes the company’s efforts to develop biometric solutions aimed at creating safer cyberspace.

“I believe this award, part of the New Year’s Honours of 2020, is due to a generation of UK tech startup entrepreneurs of which I am perhaps one emblem, and I am delighted our contribution has been recognized,” Bud said.

