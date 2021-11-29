BioRugged and Laxton bringing new biometric devices to Trustech 2021

BioRugged has announced it will officially launch and put on display some of its new biometric products during the upcoming Trustech 2021 which opens November 30 in the French capital, Paris.

According to the announcement from the company, its new ultra-compact device and modular device Marquee 5.1 which allows customers to connect a single desk top device to a computer to provide all the required functionality for multimodal biometric enrolment, will also be launched.

“We are proud to announce that our new BioWolf 8R has completed its MIL-SDD-810G,” BioRugged Chief Operating Officer Hof Retief says.

Chief Executive Officer Arnd Langguth adds: “On request of several customers, we have also developed a BioWolf 8R version with a MRZ and ePassport reader. It is the first of several products for the law enforcement and border control community we show in public.”

The company will occupy booth 5.2 F064 at the three-day event which brings together players in the payments, identification and security industries.

BioRugged says its products are in wide use across Africa and Latin America for different purposes including biometric know your customer (KYC), biometric voter registration and verification, digital ID cards enrolments as well as large-scale data collection initiatives.

The company, some months ago, donated biometric thermal guns to a South African primary school as part of its education support programme to help check the spread of COVID.

Laxton launches Chameleon 7

Also at Trustech, Laxton is unveiling the newest entry in its Chameleon line of biometric scanners.

The new Chameleon 7, which Laxton Group President for Europe, the Middle East and Africa calls a “must have rugged tablet” in a LinkedIn post, combines a similar lightweight design to the Chameleon 5L and 5R with high durability.

The company released its Chameleon 8 Slap+ multi-modal biometric tablet at Trustech 2019.

