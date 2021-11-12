Bird integrates FPC fingerprint biometrics, Securam launches remote smart home lock

Tapplock licenses Charter Pacific biometrics

Bird Home Automation has released a new version of its DoorBird IP access control device that features an integrated fingerprint biometric sensor from Fingerprint Cards (FPC).

The D21x DoorBird series retains the technologies of its predecessor, including an HD wide-angle camera, motion sensor and audio system with echo and noise cancellation, as well as keyless access via RFID or PIN code.

However, the new devices are the first ones by Bird Home Automation to feature fingerprint biometric capabilities. The company has previously integrated facial recognition with its devices.

The FPC sensor integrated within the D21x access control devices can be configured remotely to grant and withdraw access permissions, and supports storage of up to 50 fingerprints.

It also enables the smart locks to be programmed to perform specific commands when a certain finger is detected. These include the triggering of internal and external relays, and the execution of HTTPS commands.

“We are excited about our collaboration with DoorBird, our first IP Door Station partner in EMEA, who now launched their D21x series with our fingerprint sensor,” commented Michel Roig, SVP Business Line Payment and Access at Fingerprint Cards AB.

“[It is] a solution that is suitable for smart homes, where biometrics bring convenience and security.”

Securam launches finger biometric-powered remote lock solution

Dubbed Securam Eos, the smart deadbolt is attached to the door and can be controlled remotely from the Securam Guard app.

The solution features AES 128-bit encryption, and unlike its Touch predecessor, does not require an additional Smart Hub to connect to a home’s wireless network. Securam Eos is also compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

“We pride ourselves on creating products that allow you to keep the most valuable things in your world safe,” said Securam’s Director of Sales Jeremy Brookes.

“We also strive to be at the forefront of security technology, and with Eos, we think we’ve found the perfect balance of convenience, simplicity, and security.”

Licensing agreement

Elsewhere in the space, Canadian smart lock company Tapplock has signed a biometrics licensing agreement with Charter Pacific Corporation Limited to integrate the latter’s patented fingerprint biometric technology into its smart padlocks for consumer and enterprise customers.

Terms of the licensing agreement were not disclosed.

