FacePhi biometric onboarding recognized for strategic importance from Spanish government

FacePhi and its face biometrics have been declared a strategic asset for Spain’s fintech sector by the country’s Ministry of Industry.

The designation allows FacePhi to recruit ‘Highly Qualified Professionals’ from anywhere in the world and bring them to Spain on special visas for the next two years.

The General Directorate of International Trade and Investments within the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism made the determination.

“Identity verification technology is becoming more and more integrated into our daily lives and will play a fundamental role in the digital transformation of companies and institutions; all this at a time in which there are new digital habits amongst citizens and the need to provide relationships between users and entities with greater security and transparency,” comments FacePhi President and CEO Javier Mira. “In this context, the support of public administrations for technologies such as those promoted by FacePhi is especially relevant.”

The company’s workforce has already doubled this year.

FacePhi has also been recognized with a 2021 Telecommunications Talent Award for the tech category in recognition of the innovation and sustainability of the company’s biometric solutions, its financial gains and future prospects, and the qualifications of its team.

The awards are given out by the Official College and Association of Graduates and Technical Telecommunications Engineers of the Valencian Community (COGITCV / AGITCV) to outstanding professionals and projects in Valencia.

FacePhi reached a distribution partnership earlier this month to deliver its face biometrics and KYC software in new national markets within Central America and the Caribbean.

