Paravision expands facial recognition presence in Europe with new executive

Paravision announces that it is expanding its computer vision and facial recognition business in Europe with the appointment of UK-based sales and business development executive, Carl Gohringer.

The U.S.-based firm has already been active in Europe across the public and private sectors for identity verification, access control, payments and border management. This move is intended to boost Paravision’s position as an industry-leading provider of facial recognition.

Gohringer will lead go-to-market plans for digital onboarding, airport check-in and pre-travel identity verification for both the UK and EU.

The expansion into Europe comes at a time of growing suspicion against facial recognition technologies and potentially stricter regulation. Paravision has recently launched a raft of new products, raised $23 million in a funding round in April and achieved high scores in the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) testing for face biometrics.

Gohringer has more than 15 years of experience in the application of digital identity, biometrics and electronic travel documents to borders, immigration, counterterrorism and government identity schemes.

Through his own firm Allevate Limited he has worked with NEC, Crossmatch (now part of HID) and WorldReach Software (now part of Entrust). Gohringer has also participated in the delivery of British government digital identity projects – not without their controversies – including the identity and document verification component of the EU Settlement Programme as well as working for Cabinet Office, Government Digital Service, NHS and Border Force schemes. Paravision believes this experience to be particularly valuable for their plans.

“Over the past few years, it’s become clear that Paravision’s technology answers a wide range of critical needs in the UK and EU, in both the public and private sector,” said Gohringer.

“Now we’re taking the next step, and partnerships are going to be crucial to that effort. I’m looking forward to expanding our existing customer and partner relationships and building new ones to make Paravision’s technology available wherever it’s needed.”

“Paravision answers urgent questions governments and organizations are asking about how to perform identity verification quickly, accurately and ethically,” said Paravision President and COO Benji Hutchinson.

Hutchinson himself has just been included in WashingtonExec’s Top 25 Public Sector Leaders to Watch in 2021. The list assesses execs’ accomplishments and their impact on the government community.

Hutchinson was named president and COO of Paravision in July and his previous experience with NEC working with the Department of Homeland Security to roll out the country’s first facial recognition-based border control system are noted by WashingtonExec as they denote computer vision and AI as areas of huge growth potential.

