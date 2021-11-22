Smart Engines ID document-scanning deployed to automate office badge issuance

Smart Engines ID scanning software has been deployed to the business centers of commercial real estate giant CBRE in Russia to automate visitor registration and digital identity and access management.

The contactless ID badge system was implemented by Smart Engines’ partner Leta, and enables badges to be issued without the involvement of CBRE’s security identification office.

Smart Engines optical character recognition (OCR) software scans the visitor’s name from their passport and sends a request to the application to authorize their entry. The terminal issues a pass card after receiving a positive response, allowing self-badge issuance in under three minutes, according to the announcement.

“For CBRE’s clients, the execution speed of any request is important, so we are focused on improving the service quality,” comments Natalia Afanasova, director of CBRE’s Real Estate Management Department. “Cooperation with Leta allowed us to implement a new convenient service. The speed of obtaining a security pass in the terminal creates comfortable and secure (which is extremely important today) conditions for visitors of business centers, and the front desk staff pays more attention to visitors instead of searching for paper applications and issuing passes.”

“We are glad that our solution helped CBRE to implement its intended plans,” says Alexey Bugrov, CEO of Leta. “The passport scanner was upgraded to adapt our hardware and software complex to the task, integration with the visitor application registration system was carried out. It is certainly an interesting and useful experience for us, and it allows us to take a wider view of the implementation of our products in new areas. In the future, we plan to develop and improve self-registration terminal solutions for office centers, residential complexes, public and health-care institutions.”

Smart Engines just updated its OCR software for digital ID document-scanning to support continuous scanning sessions.

