Toppan iDGate ranks among top 20 in face biometrics accuracy in NIST verification test

Toppan iDGate’s face biometric verification algorithm has taken a top-20 spot in the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST’s) Face Recognition Vendor Tests (FRVT) 1:1.

As of the October 28 test, Toppan iDGate’s biometric algorithm placed no lower than 21st in false non-match rate (FNMR) in the Visa, Mugshot, Mugshot 12+ years, Visaborder and Border categories. There are 361 entries in the latest FRVT 1:1, and the Toppan iDGate’s submission marks its first participation in the ongoing test.

The Taiwan-based payment authentication technology provider notes the potential value of its face biometrics and identity authentication solutions for client onboarding in the announcement.

“Our strong commitment to accuracy and forward-thinking technology empowers us to design highly secure face recognition solutions,” explains Toppan iDGate Managing Director Kersey Shang. “Being counted among the Top 20 in the FRVT 1:1 test and number 12 in the MUGSHOT comparisons after at least 12 years, further confirms that our research and development efforts are on the right track towards solving the challenges our bank customers are facing during eKYC processes.”

Toppan acquired Face Technologies in September to strengthen its presence in Africa and enable the development of new digital ID solutions.

