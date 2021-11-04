Veridium biometrics for mobile developers certified for FIDO 2.0

Veridium has been granted FIDO Authenticator Certification for its Mobile SDK for Android and iOS, which builds biometric authentication into apps to support passwordless multi-factor authentication, according to a company announcement.

The approval expands Veridium’s FIDO 2.0 certification for its VeridiumID server, certified in 2019, in accordance with the company’s strategy of supplying standards-based biometric solutions.

Veridium’s Mobile SDK enables developers to add biometric authentication capabilities through the VeridiumID server platform.

The certification provides a high level of security assurance for organizations implementing biometrics with Veridium’s SDK, the company says, demonstrating protection against phishing and other scalable attacks.

“We’re proud to expand our FIDO position,” says Ismet Geri, CEO of Veridium. “Having taken a strategic decision to drive our technology suite towards FIDO standards, this new Authenticator Certification further enhances our capabilities and complements our FIDO 2.0 Platform Certification since 2019. This new certification provides greater levels of assurance to our customers, delivering increased levels of end-to-end security for our intelligent, passwordless authentication solutions and ensures customers adopting FIDO standards are future-proofing their investment with Veridium.”

The company says its newly-certified SDK delivers genuine passwordless authentication for the desktop, web and mobile channels to improved user experience and reduced held-desk calls, as well as increased and intelligent security, and assistance with meeting regulatory requirements including PSD2, NYDFS and FINMA.

Veridium is also building up its portfolio of touchless fingerprint applications as the technology becomes more widely accepted.

