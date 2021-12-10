Bitkey integrates CyberLink’s facial recognition into smart office platform

CyberLink and Bitkey have expanded their existing partnership to integrate CyberLink’s FaceMe face biometrics tool within Bitkey’s connected smart office platform, Workhub.

Thanks to the collaboration between the companies, Workhub now features artificial intelligence and facial recognition capabilities. The solution also supports IC cards and QR codes, and comes in three formats for use in home, workspaces, and recreational facilities.

In terms of features for office applications, Bitkey provides self-service, contactless reception for visitors via QR code invitations and face biometrics enrollment.

Once users are registered within the system, they can then use their face to automatically unlock doors and access elevators as they approach their assigned facilities.

The Workhub Room Support also uses facial recognition to manage workspaces, granting registered participants access to their meeting rooms and controlling the attribution of individual booths and cubicles.

Bitkey and CyberLink have also jointly announced that the biometrics-enabled Workhub is now operational at the Tokyo Square Garden building complex where Bitkey’s headquarters are located in downtown Tokyo.

Finally, Bitkey’s live showroom system functionality can automatically check the occupancy of shared spaces and conference rooms in real time to improve space management and ensure comfort and safety.

The biometrics partnership with Bitkey comes weeks after a separate one CyberLink entered into with access control technology supplier, FaceScan.

