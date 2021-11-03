Access control biometrics combined with health screening in kiosks, app

Facial recognition provider CyberLink and access control technology supplier FaceScan have recently entered a new partnership, with the integration of CyberLink’s FaceMe technology within FaceScan’s temperature screening kiosks.

“Facial recognition is enhancing our everyday lives, from securing physical access and data protection to enabling contactless experiences that are not only enjoyable but highly relevant for the fight against COVID-19,” explained CyberLink CEO Dr. Jau Huang.

The devices resulting from the collaboration will feature check-in capabilities, temperature verification, mask detection, and live notifications.

“Thanks to the accuracy, flexibility and comprehensive feature set of FaceMe, we were uniquely positioned to provide FaceScan’s temperature screening kiosks with core functionalities such as guiding the thermal sensor to precisely measure temperature on the forehead…and accurately identify people even when they wear a mask,” Huang added.

Thanks to this technology, the new thermal scanning solution reportedly allows to match and temperature check people in less than a second, a 300 percent increase in speed when compared to FaceScan’s previous system.

The partnership with FaceScan comes months after a similar one CyberLink entered with QNAP Systems to collaborate on face biometrics solutions for surveillance and security applications.

Invixium updates IXM Titan with IXM Mobile

Canadian biometric access firm Invixium has recently updated its IXM Titan solution to include a new mobile app.

Dubbed IXM Mobile, the novel solution is designed to provide end-users with several features aimed at enhancing their biometric security system for staff and visitors.

These are remote face enrollment, vital signs screening, digital card or QR code use as contactless credentials, and a custom attestation questionnaire.

“Touchless vital signs screening is a technology that is revolutionary for our industry. Now, businesses can be double-sure that employees are physically and mentally fit for work upon arrival through fast, automated temperature and vital signs screening,” said Invixium CEO Shiraz Kapadia.

According to the CEO, the new app builds on the company’s plans to create biometric control access solutions that can be deployed, for instance, in healthcare emergencies such as the pandemic.

By utilizing IXM Mobile, employees will be able to complete their onboarding process remotely, as opposed to having to go on-site, thus speeding up the process of staff or contractor enrollment.

From a technical standpoint, remote face enrollment enables IXM Mobile to create a biometric template using Invixium’s face enrollment algorithm for use with IXM Titan.

The biometric template is transferred to IXM Web and used by administrators to assign specific doors or devices access privileges for access control or workforce management.

IXM Mobile is already available to download from the Apple App and Google Play stores.

