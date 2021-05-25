Biometric access control and health check integrations unveiled

CyberLink and Trueface sign up partners

CyberLink has struck a deal with medical technology solutions company ACE Biotek for an integrated biometric solution providing quick and fully automated access control and personnel check-ins to ensure safety in businesses or medical premises.

The system was launched early this year in the United States and Taiwan with positive results already being reported by customers, according to the announcement.

CyberLink has integrated its FaceMe AI facial recognition engine into ACE Biotek’s Wallie Screen Access Control and Health Screening System, TC-800, which can also verify whether people are properly wearing their masks, and can take people’s body temperatures when necessary.

The biometrics partnership comes as organizations around the world are looking for technologies that can enable them handle access control issues more quickly and conveniently by replacing manual methods, which are sometimes prone to human error, the announcement states.

“As parts of the world are re-opening to a new normal and others are still actively fighting COVID-19, facial recognition can play a central role in enabling automated, frictionless security, access control and health screening solutions that are critical in both cases. With its comprehensive support of IoT hardware, optimized across operating systems, FaceMe integrates seamlessly into ACE Biotek’s Wallie Screen Access Control and Health Screening System, enabling contactless access control, time and attendance, and health measurement solution to businesses and medical facilities,” said Mei Guu, senior VP of CyberLink.

Jason Chou, Director of Medical Solution of ACE Biotek, said: “By partnering with CyberLink, ACE Biotek integrates a world-class, highly accurate facial recognition and mask detection engine into its Wallie Screen system, addressing a fast-growing need for frictionless security, health and safety solutions that emerged with COVID-19 and is even more prevalent as parts of the world is reopening.”

CyberLink’s facial recognition technology has been recognized by NIST’s Facial Recognition Vendor Test, having been listed among the top 6 in both 1:1 and 1:N tests, and can enable facial recognition across many IoT/AIoT devices because it works on operating systems including Windows, Linux (Ubuntu, RedHat, CentOS), JetPack (Jetson), iOS and Android, and the optimization for CPU, GPU, SoC, APU, and VPUs, the announcement explains.

Cleared4 selects Trueface biometrics for contactless access control

Cleared4 says a deal with Trueface has been sealed to deliver touchless access control with face biometrics, mask detection and temperature measuring, identity mapping and space analytics solution to customers.

According to a joint announcement, the merging their technologies creates a flexible platform that enables partners to pick any combination of COVID-19 symptom checking, test results and vaccination data to trigger access to a whole location, like a venue, or a specific zone within a location.

With the partnership, Cleared4’s innovative technology allows partners to select any form of unique identifier to trigger access to venues, buildings, schools, and more, including custom QR codes, government IDs, membership cards, building access cards, wearables and now facial recognition provided by Trueface.

“As Cleared4 continues to lead the market in the sheer volume of Covid access passes we validate, we want to continue to provide the best technology to our clients. Partners like Trueface enable us to look beyond mass reopening and into day-to-day future operations,” said Ashley John Heather, co-founder and president of Cleared4.

Mason Allen, Head of Strategy and CMO at Trueface, said: “By pairing our technology with Cleared4’s platform, we will work together to provide an easily accessible modality that employees and visitors can’t forget, misplace, or have stolen — their face — for contactless access control into high-density venues and events as reopenings continue in the aftermath of COVID-19.”

Trueface has collected some impressive results of its own in recent NIST FRVT biometric accuracy benchmarking.

Article Topics

access control | biometrics | Cleared4 | CyberLink | facial recognition | fever detection | mask detection | temperature monitoring | Trueface