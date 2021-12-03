CITeR releases video series to explain biometrics to general public

The Center for Identification Technology Research (CITeR) at Clarkson University, New York, has released a new series of educational videos to help the general public learn more about biometric technology.

The new video series covers topics such as potential uses of biometrics and security features to protect a person’s biometric information.

It also aims at teaching individuals the correct terminology for the understanding of biometrics, including the concepts of verification, identification, false negatives, false positives, and artificial intelligence.

At the time of writing, CITeR has currently released three episodes, the first of which provides basic information about biometrics and its various modalities, including face, voice, gait, thumb and handprints, and iris recognition.

The second episode focuses on biometric applications for travel, and the difference between verification and identification, while the third tackles topics related to biometrics data storage and how artificial intelligence can improve biometrics systems.

CITeR has led a number of research initiatives, with Director Stephanie Schuckers describing one about identifying children from their physical characteristics to Biometric Update in 2019.

The academic side of the organization includes researchers at several institutions with a high reputation for work in the field of identity verification and biometrics, such as Clarkson University, West Virginia University, University at Buffalo, University of Michigan, and Idiap.

CITeR is a National Science Foundation (NSF) Industry/University Cooperative Research Center (IUCRC). The institution comprises academic institutions working together with government and industry affiliates to advance identification technology through research, knowledge transfer, and education initiatives.

Article Topics

biometric identification | biometrics | CITeR | Clarkson University | consumer adoption | digital identity | education | identity verification