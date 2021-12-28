ID@Borders and Future of Travel Conference 2022

Brussels, Belgium

April 26-27, 2022

As some of us are coming out of lockdown, other countries are still very much impacted by the pandemic. Some of us have probably experienced what international travel looks like, raising questions about the proof of health status or how to keep queues to a minimum.

We require strong proofing behind a health pass and the use of biometrics to anchor identity. There has been no shortage of innovation (including digital solutions) but policy is having to play catch up at times. Systems must adopt an agile and flexible framework that can adapt to the rise and fall of the threat or risk.

This ID@Borders Conference will explore these and other important topics.

Collaboration and dialogue are crucial to form a consensus and find a path forward. Join us at this annual event along with borders experts and decision-makers from our diverse and global multi-stakeholder community.

biometrics | Biometrics Institute | border security | conferences | digital ID | digital identity | identity verification | travel and tourism