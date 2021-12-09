Idemia’s Biometric Breakfast
February 2, 2022
Vienna, Austria
IDEMIA Biometric Devices’ next “Biometric breakfast” session will take place in Vienna, Austria, on 2/2/22
We’ll take our participants to the sky (literally) with one of the city’s best views.
– Breakfast welcome from 8am
– Live demos of our range of biometric terminals and partners’ solutions
– Then 2 presentations on key biometric topics
– Participants are free from 10am so the event does not steal the entire day
– Or can stay for 1:1 meetings with our team
For more information, contact Soeren Wendland at +49 162 2007772 or soeren.wendland@idemia.com
