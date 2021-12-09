FB pixel

Idemia’s Biometric Breakfast

Idemia’s Biometric Breakfast

Idemia’s Biometric Breakfast
February 2, 2022
Vienna, Austria

IDEMIA Biometric Devices’ next “Biometric breakfast” session will take place in Vienna, Austria, on 2/2/22

We’ll take our participants to the sky (literally) with one of the city’s best views.

– Breakfast welcome from 8am
– Live demos of our range of biometric terminals and partners’ solutions
– Then 2 presentations on key biometric topics
– Participants are free from 10am so the event does not steal the entire day
– Or can stay for 1:1 meetings with our team

Register here!

For more information, contact Soeren Wendland at +49 162 2007772 or soeren.wendland@idemia.com

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Research

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events

Explaining Biometrics