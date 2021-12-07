Socure targets public sector expansion with hiring of an ex Federal CIO chief

Digital identity verification and fraud detection firm Socure has set its sights on further expansion into the public sector by hiring Jordan Burris, former chief of staff at the White House Office of the Federal Chief Information Officer (CIO), which oversees electronic government for the U.S. Burris has joined Socure as senior director, product market strategy for the pubic sector.

Burris’s role with Socure will be to bring the company’s selfie biometrics and identity verification technologies to public sector organizations to aid in the U.S. government’s ongoing digital transformation.

At the CIO he was responsible for the execution of technology and cybersecurity efforts across two administrations (Trump and Biden), including oversight of the federal $90 billion technology budget.

“I joined Socure to promote a more equitable and inclusive identity verification standard for the American public and transform the way public sector benefits and services are accessed and delivered,” states Burris.

“Bringing the most accurate and inclusive identity verification and fraud detection platform in the market to the public sector is vital for supporting the government’s digital transformation, stopping fraud, and creating a safe and seamless experience for all.”

Government agencies using outdated knowledge-based authentication or highly manual checks have been among those most vulnerable to identity fraud, including more than $400 billion in unemployment identity fraud in 2020. More agencies are adopting biometrics and stronger authentication under the Secure Access Digital Identity initiative to mitigate fraud.

“Adding Jordan to the team is a huge endorsement for our industry-leading solutions and the opportunity in the public sector to improve citizens’ online experience and stop needless fraud, waste, and abuse,” says Matt Thompson, Socure’s general manager of public sector solutions, himself appointed just in October.

“Jordan will drive a meaningful dialogue with government agencies to solve their identity fraud challenges, eliminate massive financial losses, and improve inclusive access to government benefits and services.”

The company recently announced its ambition to double its workforce and expand into the public sector as it improves its systems towards a 100 percent verification rate for good identities and predicting synthetic and third-party ID fraud. It hopes to achieve this with the recent $450 million it picked up in Series E funding.

Article Topics

appointments | biometrics | digital identity | face biometrics | fraud prevention | government services | identity verification | Socure | U.S. Government