Trulioo wins six more cryptocurrency customers for biometric KYC, identity verification

Trulioo has signed up six cryptocurrency-related customers around the world for its GlobalGateway global identity verification platform. The service will bring biometric KYC and anti-money laundering as well as identity checks to users at Centbee, GMO Trust, Omni Matrix, Skilling, Strike Protocols and Vintech Capital.

Trulioo puts the growth and spread of cryptocurrency activity down to the pandemic spurring digital investment. The company describes its GlobalGateway as the largest marketplace for digital identity data and biometric services, able to verify the identities of more than five billion individuals via 400 data sources, delivered through one API.

“Leading crypto platforms rely on Trulioo’s solutions to remain agile and scale to meet growing user demand. We’re pleased to partner with these six additional organizations to help their compliance teams adapt to evolving regulations, deliver positive onboarding experiences and serve customers globally,” says Steve Munford, CEO of Trulioo.

These new customers include South Africa’s Centbee which specializes in merchant payments and cross-border remittances via cryptocurrency. There is also Scandinavian fintech startup Skilling that lets its user trade over 800 crypto and forex.

“The pandemic democratized the world of financial services, helping casual or novice investors explore financial trading online,” adds Munford.

“With cryptocurrencies becoming mainstream, digital asset issuers and exchanges understood the need to bolster their identity verification programs to securely and seamlessly onboard a huge uptick in users while meeting compliance obligations.”

Trulioo recently added the U.S. Student Record to its GlobalGateway service, allowing the verification of the digital identities of 18.3 million or 97 percent of the country’s students.

