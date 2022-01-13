AuthBridge fintech Fintelle adds biometric liveness detection, voice authentication

AuthBridge’s fintech brand Fintelle has updated its technology suite to include voice-based authentication and face biometrics liveness detection capabilities.

According to Fintelle, its new biometric voice authentication technology is device-agnostic, and can work entirely offline, making it accessible in rural areas, tier two and three cities, and for people with special needs.

The technology also reportedly supports several languages and has a response time of milliseconds.

“Biometric authentication is becoming very relevant in the digital lending ecosystem as this can be used during contactless onboarding, underwriting and for business intelligence,” comments Fintelle Chief Business Officer Pratyush Chandramadhur.

The company’s liveness detection for facial recognition, on the other hand, works via what the company called a ‘selfie-match.’

Individuals will be able to prove their identity by taking a photo of their faces via smartphone cameras, which will then be matched to an original photo they submitted when enrolling in the system.

Fintelle clarified it opted for passive liveness detection as opposed to active, as the latter would consume too much bandwidth, thus preventing the deployment of the technology in rural areas.

“In the current environment, technology must be built on pillars of inclusion—geographical, economic or others—for it to be future-proof,” Chandramadhur says.

“Our biometric authentication […] will help financial services create impact in the new-to-credit and first-time buyer segment as this doesn’t require sophisticated device-specific fingerprints and can work with low-end devices also,” the executive concludes.

Fintelle’s liveness detection and voice biometric verification technologies are already available to the company’s clients either as APIs or as part of a multi-model biometric verification solution.

AuthBridge struck a deal to provide ID document and selfie biometrics-based KYC checks for ICICI Bank a year ago.

