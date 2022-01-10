Daon signs new airline for biometric health pass, secures aviation conference attendance

Daon has confirmed that Tradewinds Aviation is the latest airline to adopt its VeriFLY biometric digital wallet for compliant travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the app is securing attendance to the Aviation Issues Conference underway in Hawaii at a venue managed by its partner, Hyatt Hotels.

VeriFLY is a biometrically-secured digital health pass that verifies a user’s COVID health status and checks it against the border entry requirements of a foreign country for air passengers or an event’s requirements for a venue.

Daon states that more than two million health credentials have been processed by its app. London’s Heathrow airport initially ran a 10-day pilot in summer 2021 with British Airways and Virgin Atlantic ahead of allowing vaccinated U.S. and EU passengers avoid quarantine on arrival from August. British Airways passengers were using VeriFLY. The trial was a success and more airlines have adopted the app so that passengers can be checked ahead of boarding.

British Airways has been trialing VeriFLY since February, and in October 2021 Daon announced that each month more than 250,000 British Airways passengers were using the pass to ensure they had the right documents ahead of flying.

Tradewind Aviation, which runs chartered and scheduled flights in North America and the Caribbean, has adopted the digital health pass for its scheduled flights between San Juan, Puerto Rico and St. Barths.

“We are thrilled to offer VeriFLY to our clients for their travel to and from St Barths to lessen the stress of entry requirements. The app provides a peace-of-mind process and is yet another way we deliver a seamless luxurious experience for our guests,” says Tradewind Director of Client Experience Annemarie Stella.

Daon claims on its webpages for VeriFLY that there are more than 100,000 new signups per week and so far, zero passengers have been denied entry.

American Airlines, British Airways and American Express Global Business Travel are even offering business class passengers free “VeriFLY-ready” COVID test kits.

Attendees of the American Association of Airport Executives’ (AAAE) 36th Aviation Issues Conference, being held 9 to 12 January in Kauai, Hawaii, will be able to verify their COVID credentials via VeriFLY in order to access the venue.

Hyatt Hotels has been using VeriFLY’s biometric health status confirmation for conference site management for months. Attendees successfully admitted to the Grand Hyatt Kauai will also be able to see Nick Hallas, Daon Vice President of Sales, speaking as part of the panel titled, Facilitating Travel and Commerce Through Pandemic.

