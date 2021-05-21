Daon launches vaccine status sharing with biometric VeriFLY app

American Airlines to accept vaccination proof for international flights

The VeriFLY digital health pass from Daon now enables users to upload their vaccination cards to their biometrically secured digital health credentials stored within it, with a combination of digital and human analysis to detect fraud attempts.

There are more than 800,000 active users of VeriFLY, from more than 60 countries on 6 continents, according to the company announcement. The app provides clear information trusted by customers and governments, enabling users to satisfy health requirements for travel with one tool, keeping the data safe and private.

Users upload a photo of both side of their COVID-19 vaccine record into the app for review by the VeriFLY team to make sure it meets all destination requirements. Daon’s trained professionals analyze the cards prior to the passenger’s arrival at the airport to streamline the travel experience.

“VeriFLY is committed to establishing digital interfaces to global sources of verifiable clinical information, including proof of vaccines, as they become available,” comments Daon CEO Tom Grissen. “To ensure the equitable inclusion of all travelers in meeting their current COVID-19 requirements, VeriFLY is immediately offering the ability to upload vaccination cards as part of their secure digital health credentials to ensure a digital divide does not exacerbate health inequities.”

Grissen adds that in addition to travel, VeriFLY can also help with the reopening of conventions, sporting events and concerts.

VeriFLY’s first airline customer, American Airlines, will provide its passengers with the option to use VeriFLY to prove their vaccination status for flights to El Salvador, Guatemala and the Bahamas.

“Daon’s design team is using digital comparative analysis in combination with human review to help guard against the use of fraudulent documents,” Grissen continues. “As more and more travelers upload vaccination cards and test results our algorithms will only get more accurate and effective. We believe we can train our algorithms to help combat fraud at scale, however, the ultimate goal should be for government and other parties to come together and create sources of verifiable credentials. As an industry leader for more than 20 years, we feel Daon can play a role in bringing these parties together.”

Daon’s face biometrics were recently confirmed compliant to ISO’s spoof attack standard in testing by iBeta.

