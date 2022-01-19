Dell sees gains beyond security for Paravision biometric access control

Biometrics can enable enterprise security systems to move beyond protection to improve efficiency and usability as well, Dell Technologies says in a case study of Paravision facial recognition running on Dell Precision Data Science Workstations (Dell DSWs).

‘Advancing the frontiers of enterprise security’ describes the limitations of legacy physical and logical access control systems, and contrasts them with the capabilities of Paravision software running on Nvidia GPUs in Dell hardware.

The partners claim that Paravision’s face biometrics algorithm is more accurate than the best iris recognition technology in one-to-many matching scenarios, citing NIST FRVT results, and notes that an active deployment of Paravision’s biometric engine captures facial images of workers in vehicles traveling at 10 miler per hour.

The document also notes Paravision’s use of collaborative partnerships to speed up development cycles, and suggests the Dell Precision 7920 desktop tow as an effective device to run its AI algorithms.

“The Nvidia infrastructure makes it easy for us to develop and deploy high-performance machine learning models without having to perform repeated development for each target GPU,” adds Paravision CTO Charlies E. Rice. “That’s a huge advantage for Paravision and our customers.”

Paravision is continuing to develop its biometric presentation attack detection (PAD) technology and follow its ethical principles for deployments, including vetting each potential client and business partner.

“We expect the next generation of AI-powered security solutions to have a sound ROI based on such factors as stronger security, better efficiency, superior employee experiences and cost savings,” Dave Singer, Paravision VP and GM, Public Sector says in conclusion.

