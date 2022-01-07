Genetec security platform has face biometrics privacy certification renewed

Genetec’s KiwiVision Privacy Protector platform has been recertified with the European Privacy Seal (EuroPriSe) for the sixth consecutive two-year term, giving customers assurance of the privacy safeguards the company can build into biometric security and surveillance systems.

The certification was awarded to Genetec for the ability of its platform to protect the identity of individuals in video surveillance recordings acquired via biometric-enabled cameras.

From a technical standpoint, the company’s software automatically anonymizes individuals’ actions and movements caught within a camera’s field of view and limits what can be seen by security operators.

“Protecting the identity of people captured on video is an essential step in protecting their privacy,” explains Genetec Product Group Director Florian Matusek.

In order for operators to access unobscured footage requires an additional layer of access permissions, allowed exclusively in the case of investigations.

An audit trail is also established and retained to keep anyone who accessed the additional information accountable at all times.

“The fact that KiwiVision Privacy Protector has been certified by EuroPriSe for over a decade is a testament to the ingenuity of engineers to deliver advanced physical security technology that can meet privacy-first standards of operation while enabling users to comply with regulations,” Matusek concludes.

The certification comes weeks after Genetec partnered with Idemia and Shoden to bring 3D face biometrics to the Japanese physical access control market.

Article Topics

anonymization | biometrics | certification | Genetec | privacy | video surveillance