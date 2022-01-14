Incognia achieves security certification for customer authentication data controls

Incognia has announced its receipt of Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II compliance certification to give its mobile digital identity authentication clients assurance of the security of its data-handling practices.

“The SOC 2 certification demonstrates Incognia’s commitment to ensure the protection of information security and privacy for our customers,” says André Ferraz, the CEO and founder of Incognia.

The San Francisco-based company provides passwordless authentication through technology that uses network signals and device sensors to create an anonymous behavior pattern based on movement and location. Incognia claims over 100 million devices use its authentication service from customers in banking, fintech, retail and food delivery.

The Soc 2 Type II is an independent security authentication that verifies the company’s adherence to the security and privacy of its customers based on audits of its internal controls of security, availability, confidentiality, and privacy.

“This external validation of Incognia’s information security programs and mechanisms only further supports our objective to provide customers with confidence that Incognia is maintaining the highest level of security and compliance,” Ferraz adds.

Incognia announced in December 2021 that it joined Outseer Beyond, a partner program for complementary providers of payments authentication and fraud prevention technologies, and published a case study on reducing fraud losses and user friction from mobile wallets in September.

