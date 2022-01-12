Kenya sets date for last phase biometric voter registration ahead of August polls

Delay in Uganda poll, Nigeria finds 14K duplicates

In under a week, the second and final phase of the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) in Kenya will kick off amid calls from politicians to make the biometric identity enrollment process inclusive enough so that people of nomadic communities can add their names to the electoral roll, KBC reports.

The report quotes the Chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Wafula Chebukati, as saying the ECVR exercise will commence on 17 January and close on 6 February, ahead of the general elections scheduled for 9 August 2022.

For Kenyans out of the country, the activity will run from 21 January to 6 February and the biometric and demographic information of registrants will be collected at the country’s embassies, high commissions and consulates.

According to Chebukati, the IECB has been granted additional funding for the voter registration exercise which seeks to hit the 4.5 million target for the final phase. In the first phase, the IEBC recorded just around 1.5 million new voters, far below the six million it expected to register.

Chebukati said in a recent press conference that the IEBC has taken every measure to ensure the activity is a success. The official also reiterated the electoral body’s commitment to ensuring that the upcoming general elections are held in a free, fair, credible, acceptable and transparent manner, KBC mentions.

The IEBC boss also told Kenyans that second-phase registration is an opportunity for all those who missed the first to either register their name for the first time on the electoral register, or to transfer polling stations or update any other information.

Faulty biometric machines delay Uganda by-elections

By-elections in the Ugandan district of Kayunga which took place last 16 December were delayed by several hours due to non-functional biometric devices deployed across polling stadiums.

URN reports that many voters were made to wait for hours.

While the delays were also occasioned in some cases by lateness in delivering election materials, the report adds that in some other voting stations, biometric machines took a long time to start.

The elections were to elect a new Local Council Chairperson.

Nigeria ABIS expunges 14k double registrations in the capital

More than 14,000 double registrations have been deleted from the electoral roll in Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT) thanks to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC’s) Automatic Biometric Voter Registration system ahead of Area Council elections there next month. The elections are scheduled for 12 February.

According to This Day, 14,665 entries were expunged from the 42,986 total number of voters registered in the FCT during the Continuous Voter Registration, which was recently suspended.

The report cites INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman for Information and Voter Education Commission, Festus Okoye, as saying in a press conference that the process to distribute 39,208 newly-printed Permanent Voter Cards (PVRs) for the remaining eligible voters has begun. That number includes the over 28,000 remaining on the voter roll, plus transferred registrations from other areas, and replacements for lost, stolen and damaged cards. The exercise will run until 4 February.

Article Topics

Africa | biometric enrollment | biometrics | deduplication | digital identity | elections | identity management | Kenya | Nigeria | Uganda | voter registration