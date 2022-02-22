Authorization vendor research shows authorization is a top priority for big companies

Vendor-funded research indicates that large companies around the North Atlantic are evolving in how they view digital identity and access management. Strong authentication was the top priority, last year but that is change to authorization.

PlainID, which bills itself as “the authorization company,” has published a survey reflecting how CxOs are focused on and investing in authorization initiatives.

Respondents, based in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, employed more than 2,000 people.

Those executives apparently feel safe enough when it comes to digital ID authentication, at least in comparison to authorizing those authenticated to access facilities, computers and applications.

A third of those surveyed, according to PlainID, said they had an authorization strategy during the last quarter of last year. Another third reported having a strategy ready to implement this year. The remainder said they were aiming at finalizing and implementing a strategy over the next five years.

Access management has become a sprawling, interconnected and complex time-sink, which reportedly is pushing top executives to lay off authentication to at least some degree and push on authorization.

The market is active.

Ping Identity in December launched dynamic authorization capabilities for its digital identity cloud platform to enable enterprises to control what users can do within applications. TruliUs added its business credential verification, authorization and privilege management to TrustBuilder’s marketplace in November.

Article Topics

access management | authentication | authorization | biometrics | digital identity | enterprise | identity management | PlainID