Ping launches authorization, BIO-key updates panel for enterprise IAM

MFA partnership for Yubico

Ping Identity has launched dynamic authorization capabilities for its digital identity cloud platform to enable enterprises to control what users can do within applications.

The new PingOne Authorize can help enterprises reduce fraud, comply with privacy regulations, and improve user experiences, according to the announcement. The PingOne Cloud Platform feature utilizes attribute-based access control to apply dynamic, fine-grained authorization and administration for applications, APIs and data.

The technology analyzes the context of access requests, including user behavior and transaction type, and brings together and evaluates data attributes from across the enterprise for real-time risk signals, plus restricted access based on customer consent, entitlements or contextual information.

The company says dynamic authorization management is important for organizations seeking to build trust while enabling seamless and secure customer experiences.

“The dynamic authorization management market is set for explosive growth over the next decade thanks to its ability to give enterprises the greatest level of control over what users can see or do while still delivering an amazing user experience,” says Andre Durand, founder and CEO of Ping Identity. “PingOne Authorize establishes a new standard for dynamic authorization by allowing enterprises to easily control authorization logic and update data access policies in minutes in a cloud environment, without sacrificing security or regulatory compliance.”

BIO-key updates PortalGuard Admin Panel for efficient operations

A next-generation Admin Panel for the PortalGuard Identity-as-a-Service platform has been released by BIO-key to give IT teams enhanced identity and access management (IAM), according to a company announcement.

The new Admin Panel provides a simple and centralized interface for common IAM workflows and management tasks, the company says, to save IT time and resources.

BIO-key refers to its recent survey conducted with Osterman Research that shows that under-resourced IT teams are finding it hard to keep up with the security approaches they want to implement, like zero trust.

“With limited IT resources and the significant gap in available cybersecurity talent across all industries, most organizations are struggling to figure out how to do more with less,” explains BIO-key PortalGuard President Mark Cochran. “The inspiration for the next generation of our admin experience was consistent customer feedback seeking solutions that are easy to manage, flexible, efficient, and can empower the IT team.”

Yubico exclusive MFA partner to CACI

Yubico has been chosen as the exclusive provider of multi-factor authentication technology by government IT services firm CACI International, with YubiKeys used in support of the latter’s mobile platforms.

CACI will use YubiKey 5 FIPS Series products to provide passwordless MFA for the elimination of phishing threats.

“With data breaches continuing to rise, it has become increasingly critical for companies and government agencies to embrace a move toward modern, phishing-resistant, multi-factor authentication,” says Stina Ehrensvärd, CEO and co-founder, Yubico. “In the past several months, we’ve seen the U.S. government release its Draft Zero Trust Strategy, as well as a number of other actions, including a cybersecurity executive order, from the Executive Office of the President. This partnership with CACI delivers a great opportunity to increase awareness of the necessity to prevent and combat cybersecurity threats with phishing-resistant MFA.”

Article Topics

access management | BIO-key | biometrics | cybersecurity | enterprise | identity management | multi-factor authentication | Ping Identity | PortalGuard | Yubico