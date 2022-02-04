Biometrics providers breaking records, making deals: stocks roundup

Synaptics is reporting earnings records with strong IoT growth in another encouraging sign for investors, as Liquid Avatar moves towards further fundraising. Precise Biometrics finalizes a deal and Thales denies one is imminent.

Margins up for Synaptics

Synaptics reports net revenues of $420.5 million for the second fiscal quarter of 2022, with records in GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, and non-GAAP operating margin.

GAAP margins were 53.5 percent, GAAP EPS were $1.71 and non-GAAP diluted EPS were $3.26.

IoT revenues grew fastest for the company, but it has also been moving aggressively into on-device voice AI and continuing to make inroads in fingerprint biometrics for consumer electronics.

Synaptics expects earnings between $450 million and $480 million in the third quarter, even factoring in semiconductor supply chain restraints.

The company has also been recognized among the ‘100 Best Stocks of 2021’ by Investor’s Business Daily for its 2021 stock price increase of over 200 percent. That performance was good for 25th on the list.

Liquid Avatar prepares to engage with investors

Liquid Avatar has engaged Harbor Access LLC to carry out investor relations activities, shortly after its biometrics backed Verifiable Credentials and digital identity products began bringing in sooner-than-expected revenues.

Harbor Access will be paid CA$8,750 (roughly US$6,900) each month for a year.

Dr. Alan Grill has also joined the company’s industry advisory committee.

Precise finalizes EastCoast deal

Precise Biometrics has completed its acquisition of EastCoast AB and Besökssystem Sverige AB, picking up sole ownership of each. In a corresponding move, Precise issued 6,982,473 new shares to EastCoast International, with a value of SEK 7 million (approximately $0.8 million), to go along with SEK 18 million ($2 million) paid upfront in cash.

The SEK 80 million ($8.8 million) deal was originally announced in late-2021. The balance will be paid over the next two years, with SEK 25 million ($2.73 million) due after the first year.

Between these moves and a direct issuance announced with the acquisition, Precise will have 395,963,940 shares outstanding, with share capital of SEK 11,878,918.2 ($1.3 million).

Thales denies Atos rumor

Thales is not discussing an acquisition with Atos, though it is interested in adding cybersecurity assets, the company conspicuously says according to a Dow Jones report.

The statement was in response to reports that the move was being considered, but the company reiterated its commitment to its core businesses, including the aerospace industry as well as digital identity and biometrics.

