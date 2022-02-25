Suprema attains data security, privacy certificates for access control platforms

South Korea-based Suprema has unveiled its newest security and safety certificates for its biometrics and other access control technologies, including compliance with the EU’s privacy regime.

Suprema’s BioStar 2 biometric access control system earned ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certifications. The ISO certificates demonstrate compliance with the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a set of privacy and data protection regulations that cover biometric data collection and use.

Additionally, Suprema has attained UL 294 compliance for CoreStation, its four-door access control panel. UL 294 is a set of compliance standards accredited from the Underwriters Laboratory that covers major components of an access control system like endurance and standby power. Additionally, the company’s outdoor RFID reader, XPass D2, is certified by SIA OSDP, which Suprema says ensures higher security than a common access control communication protocol by monitoring wires and utilizing AES-128 encryption. SIA OSDP is an access control communications standard from the Security Industry Association (SIA) that encompasses Open Supervised Device Protocol (OSDP).

Suprema’s CEO Hanchul Kim says, “Suprema will continuously expand our investment in data protection by acquiring certifications to comply with the different regulations on a regional basis. Suprema will provide the most secure biometrics security solutions to the world so that people can enjoy the convenience and safety that biometric technology provides.”

In January, Suprema indicated that it would focus heavily on BioStar 2 as part of its business strategy for 2022. Suprema adds that BioStar 2 will receive an update, and a new face biometrics product is planned for the year ahead.

