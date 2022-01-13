Suprema plans facial recognition access control focus, new product in 2022

Suprema’s business strategy for 2022 is heavily focused on the BioStar 2 biometric access control platform, facial recognition, and mobile access control, the company revealed to partners from more than 80 countries at its 2022 Global Partner Summit this week.

A new facial recognition product and an update to BioStar 2 are planned for the year ahead.

The company discussed the past year, saying it maintained its leading position in the access control security market amid rapid change and the emerging trend of contactless processes. This trend contributed to commercial activity with Suprema’s facial recognition products deployed by Nomura Real Estate Development in Japan, Kuwait National Petroleum Company, and Samsung Electronics.

Suprema claims its facial recognition access control business grew at three times the industry compound annual average reported by Omdia from 2018 to 2021. Omdia has acknowledged Suprema’s top rank in the market.

In-house mobile solutions venture MOCA System also launched the Airfob Space and Airfob Patch during the year. The platform now has more than 100,000 activated credentials, and Suprema is targeting 10 million monthly users by the end of 2022.

“Suprema and our partners have made a breakthrough during the COVID-19 pandemic by responding to the needs of the market with advanced technology and innovation.” says Suprema Inc. CEO Hanchul Kim, “This year, Suprema will continue to closely cooperate with partners and focus our business on the most rapidly growing areas of the access control security market. With our upcoming facial recognition solution, Suprema will also lead the fast-growing global facial recognition market.”

