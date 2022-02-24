Telpo reviews success of facial recognition terminals at 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

Facial recognition terminals from Guangdong-based Telpo were deployed at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games to provide convenient identity verification without requiring people to remove their masks, according to a company announcement.

Restaurants and hotels within the Winter Olympic Village adopted AI robots for contactless deliveries, terminals with high-definition cameras and facial recognition were used for identity verification, and temperature measuring terminals for health screening, Telpo says.

Temperature screening and facial recognition kiosks were used by athletes for touch-free identity verification while masked, which famed U.S. snowboarding and skateboarding superstar Shaun White shared a video of to social media.

The Telpo TPS980 was deployed to Beijing Winter Olympics Stadium for touch-free temperature screening, facial recognition and mask detection, with multi-language support and voice broadcast functions.

The terminals featured upgraded facial recognition capabilities to match faces occluded by masks through focussing on the biometric data in the periocular region (around the eyes).

Telpo’s TPS980 facial recognition terminal can also support biometric liveness detection, and is recommended with temperature screening (as the TPS980T) or without at schools or office buildings.

