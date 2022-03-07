Active Witness, G+D, Precise Biometrics unveil access control deployments, partnerships

A trio of biometric technology providers have deployed products for physical access control applications or partnered to do so. A professional hockey team has deployed Active Witness’s cloud-based visitor management solution, Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) provided its access control technology for the Munich Security Conference (MSC), and Precise Biometrics has introduced a new partnership with Granitor Electro.

Active Witness tool deployed by pro hockey team

A WHL (Western Hockey League) team has deployed the biometric access control solution at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

Home to the WHL’s Victoria Royals, the arena is located in Victoria, BC, and has a capacity of 7,000 seats.

Spurred by the waning of pandemic-related restrictions, the WHL team is now looking at protecting the facility further by replacing its traditional badge and reader access system with the Active Witness artificial intelligence (AI) camera and face-biometrics-based access control system.

Visitors will be able to register to the Active Witness app using their names and email addresses and will receive a QR-code that will be accessible through the Active Witness mobile app or through a jpeg that will be automatically emailed upon enrollment.

G+D deploys biometrics access tech at MSC

Held between 18th and 20th February, the Munich Security Conference saw the deployment of different solutions from G+D.

These included access cards, but also the Veridos eAccess solution, which identified visitors as they passed through the access gates through face biometrics.

G+D’s access cards incorporated various flagship technologies, such as holograms and printed micro-symbols, and were also personalized in a thermal transfer process.

The Veridos eAccess solution was used to verify the cards from several meters away, but also to authenticate event participants’ identities using facial authentication.

Precise Biometrics partners up with Granitor Electro

Based in Sweden, Granitor Electro offers services such as electrical installations, security, and smart building automation.

The collaboration with Precise Biometrics started in Fall 2021 and saw Granitor Electro offering Precise’s YOUNiQ solution to existing and potential customers.

“We are pleased to have added YOUNiQ’s biometric access control to our product portfolio,” says Granitor Electro’s Regional Manager Håkan Östmo.

“We’re confident that YOUNiQ can effectively respond to the growing need for contactless biometric access control systems, where a high level of security is essential.”

Article Topics

access control | Active Witness | biometrics | contactless | digital identity | face biometrics | facial authentication | Giesecke & Devrient (G+D) | Precise Biometrics | visitor management