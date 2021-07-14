Alcatraz, Wicket win touchless biometric access control clients, Active Witness launches scanner

Alcatraz AI and Wicket have won customers for touchless access control with face biometrics among big-league sports franchises, while Active Witness has launched an edge face biometrics scanner to address the same market.

Alcatraz AI provides biometric venue entry

Alcatraz AI recently announced a new partnership to provide face biometrics-based access control to the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC).

As part of the new collaboration, LAFC will deploy Alcatraz AI’s biometric access solutions to enable touchless and badgeless building access for all staff at the Banc of California Stadium.

The facial authentication technology will be implemented in all LAFC stadium facilities, enabling the club to resume on-site operations more efficiently after the recent pandemic.

“We are excited to work with the Alcatraz team to bring the future of security to all LAFC facilities,” commented Christian Lau, LAFC’s Chief Technology Officer.

“We will be implementing the touch-less building/space access solutions for our personnel to automate contact tracing and real-time mitigation all in one device,” he added.

The partnership with LAFC follows another one Alcatraz AI entered with VTI Security last month to work on facial authentication solutions.

“Touchless access using facial authentication increases building security and user convenience,” explained Alcatraz AI CEO Tina D’Agostin.

“In today’s operational reality, it also enhances health and safety measures by reducing touch points and enabling robust contact tracing programs,” she added.

Alcatraz also recently updated its biometric access control platform Rock to introduce tailgating detection capabilities and Three-Factor Authentication (3FA).

Columbus Crew selects Wicket for biometric tickets

Another Major League Soccer (MLS) team, the Columbus Crew, have chosen Wicket to provide quick and convenient stadium entry with biometrics, instead of a paper ticket or presenting a phone.

The implementation is intended to provide a frictionless experience for fans attending Historic Crew Stadium, for those opting-in to use the capability.

Wicket’s full suite of products will be used for biometric ticketing, access control, and crowd density monitoring, according to the announcement.

Active Witness launches SIMA edge biometric device

Vancouver, British Columbia-based Active Witness Corp. has unveiled its SIMA multi-factor access control system, which scans QR codes and face biometrics to confirm identity claims for secure access control.

The two-step process avoids the possibility of false positive biometric matches that comes with traditional systems in which a person presents their face for matching against a database of stored templates.

The SIMA solution is easy to install and operate, according to Active Witness, with intelligent edge devices connected to a cloud service. It provides patent-pending facial verification, along with optional video recording, time and attendance tracking, tailgate detection, and fast database enquiry, the company says.

“Gone are the days of printing access ID cards and slow and cumbersome access control,” says Rob Bakshi, CEO of Active Witness Corp. “We all have our phones with us everywhere we go, and you can’t leave home without your face. That’s why this solution makes sense. It provides instant retrieval and quick analysis of a person’s face, and only allows authorized personnel to enter a facility.”

Active Witness says the SIMA biometric system is suited to residential high-security facilities and members-only areas, including residential buildings, military facilities, power plants and other businesses.

