Alcatraz appoints CEO for global biometrics expansion push, Veridium and Trulioo add IAM leaders

Alcatraz AI has shuffled its executive leadership team, with former Chief Revenue Officer Tina D’Agostin taking the chief executive role to spearhead the global expansion of its face biometrics technology for physical access control, and Founder and former CEO Vince Gaydarzhiev taking the role of chief product officer.

D’Agostin will focus on building the teams and operational foundation for hypergrowth of its edge-based facial recognition. D’Agostin previously served as general manager of building technology and solutions for Northern California at Johnson Controls.

Johnson Controls is one of several partners recently signed up by Alcatraz to integrate the company’s biometric flagship device, the Alcatraz Rock.

“Tina has a proven track record and acumen to bring together teams across the organization to achieve market growth, making her the perfect fit to steer Alcatraz to be the leading facial authentication platform in the U.S. and internationally, says Vince Gaydarzhiev, founder and now CPO of Alcatraz AI. “I will continue my role as President & Chief Product Officer to focus on product strategy and innovation to meet our current and future customer needs, establishing Alcatraz AI as the standard for autonomous access control. I’m excited to partner with Tina to lead Alcatraz to its next level of growth.”

Veridium appoints new COO

Veridium has a new chief operating officer, with IAM veteran Baber Amin joining the company.

Amin is an IAM industry thought leader, according to a LinkedIn post by Veridium CEO Ismet Geri, and has previously held senior leadership roles at Ping Identity, CA Technologies and Novell.

Veridium announced a partnership with Jumio to integrate touchless four-finger biometrics with facial recognition for automated identity proofing and digital KYC processes just days ago.

Trulioo adds IAM leader

Trulioo has announced the appointment of Garient Evans as its new senior vice president of Identity Solutions to support the hypergrowth phase of its selfie biometrics and online identity verification technologies.

Evans brings more than 20 years of experience in credit, identity, fraud, document verification and regulatory compliance to Trulioo, and has led growth strategies at identity verification and biometric authentication organizations including ID Analytics, Socure and Mitek.

“Garient’s impressive track record and industry experience will help expand Trulioo’s expertise and industry knowledge,” said Steve Munford, President and CEO of Trulioo. “This appointment comes at a pivotal juncture in the company’s trajectory as we expand our product offerings and continue to innovate. In the current climate, seamless digital identity verification has never been more crucial both for businesses and individuals. Garient’s skill set will help to ensure we continue to provide the best possible solutions to our customers and their users.”

