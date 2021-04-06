Jumio and Veridium partner to integrate face biometrics and touchless fingerprints

Jumio and Veridium have partnered to bring touchless fingerprint biometrics together with selfie biometrics and identity proofing checks.

Veridium CEO Ismet Geri announced the partnership on LinkedIn, and Jumio Vice President of Global Marketing Dean Nicolls confirmed the news in an email to Biometric Update.

The contactless four-finger biometrics capability provided by Veridium has been integrated with Jumio’s face biometrics and remote identity verification technology to give user’s multiple concurrent trust anchors for improved security and identity assurance, Nicolls writes. The partnership covers some accounts in Africa and Latin America, both markets with lower adoption of smartphones with native fingerprint biometrics than the companies’ U.S. base.

The combined solution is being piloted by the Nigerian Military Pensions Board and systems integrator Afrilight Technologies Limited.

“Jumio Corporation and Veridium partnership enables a UNIQUE DIGITAL ID VERIFICATION (sic) solution in the market, combining Jumio Automated Identity Proofing, eKYC and Transaction Monitoring and Veridium Digital Identity Platform and 4 FingersTouchlessID technology,” Geri writes in the LinkedIn post.

