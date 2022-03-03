Africa Pay & ID Expo

Marrakesh, Morocco

May 26 – 28, 2022

The COVID-19 Crisis has clearly demonstrated the need to accelerate the transition of African economies and societies to digital and new technologies, especially in government sectors and payments areas.

– What lessons have been learned from the Covid-19 crisis? How to turn this crisis into opportunities?

– Why should public and private actors make the best use of the post-crisis period to boost the use of new payment channels, accelerate the digitization of administrations and e-gov programs?

– Could Africa achieve its leap by 2025?

