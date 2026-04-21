FB pixel

Netherlands gov’t, businesses fight digital fraud with ‘Anti-Phishing Shield’

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services
Netherlands gov’t, businesses fight digital fraud with ‘Anti-Phishing Shield’
 

Public authorities in the Netherlands and partners from the private sector, including internet service providers (ISPs), have jointly developed and tested a system aimed at stemming the growing tide of cybercrime in the country.

A pilot of the Anti-Phishing Shield, which saw the participation of about 200,000 users, blocked more than two million attempts to visit phishing or fraudulent websites that users had been enticed into, and that could have stolen their authentication credentials, according to a recent announcement by leading Dutch telecoms and IT firm KPN, a player in the initiative.

The solution, developed under a public-private partnership arrangement, saw the active involvement of several stakeholders, including the Dutch Ministry of Justice and Security, the National Cyber Security Center (NCSC), the national police, the banking and telecoms associations, as well as many ISPs, some of which joined after the pilot was launched.

Per the announcement, ISPs are allowed to connect to the platform in order to protect their customers, who are required to give their consent through an “opt-in” feature. The platform collects information from public and commercial sources every 15 minutes to identify websites used by criminals, and domains found to be malicious are placed on a “denial” blacklist. The list of malicious domains has grown to 160,000.

The introduction of the anti-phishing security wall has been hailed as timely, given the prevalence of digital fraud in the Netherlands. National statistics say it reached about 17 percent last year, affecting around 2.5 million people.

“The Anti-Phishing Shield is a necessary step in the fight against online crime. The success of this pilot shows that by working together, we can protect consumers against the dangers of phishing,” Eefje Zents, director of Digital Resilience Cooperation at the NCSC, said after the pilot.

KPN’s Chief Information Security Officer Jeffrey Leusink also commented on the pertinence of the new software, saying it aligns with the high security standards maintained at the company.

“Every single day, we work to protect consumers and entrepreneurs against digital threats. Through public-private partnerships, such as in this pilot, we combine knowledge and technology to make the Netherlands demonstrably more digitally resilient,” Leusink is quoted as saying. “We are happy to share the insights we have gained with other parties so that we can continue working together towards a safer digital Netherlands.”

Following the successful pilot, which commenced in July last year, officials say the joint efforts will continue in order to make improvements before looking at nationwide deployment. They hope to reach more internet users and have called on other interested partners to join the initiative that aligns with the digital transformation objectives of the Netherlands.

Cybercrime and fraud enabled by phishing are a major concern worldwide and is at the origin of billions of dollars in lost money. The FBI’s most recent cybercrime report highlights phishing among the topmost forms of cyber-attack, occasioning financial losses in excess of $20 billion.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

UIDAI selects 20 bug bounty hunters to bolster India’s digital ID security

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched a structured bug bounty program. The authority will open its core…

 

Persona integrates with ConnectID for age checks through Australian payments network

Persona has announced an integration with ConnectID, the Australian digital identity exchange created by the country’s payments industry, Australian Payments…

 

Greece exempts Britons from EES biometric registration for summer

Alarm at severe delays caused by the EES rollout in European airports may have dampened British enthusiasm for the traditional…

 

Study finds AI fraud losses decline, but the risks are growing

While identity fraud losses have stabilized and scam losses have declined, new account fraud has surged, fueled in part by…

 

Madagascar navigates biometric enrollment challenges with Laxton’s help

Madagascar has navigated an exceptional set of circumstances during the development and rollout of a secure, inclusive and scalable national…

 

Researchers give Malaysian gov’t lengthy digital ID to-do list

Policy research non-profit the Khazanah Research Institute has noted in a discussion paper that Malaysia’s national digital identity (MyDigital ID)…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events