FB pixel

UK gov’t to design and build national digital ID in-house

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
UK gov’t to design and build national digital ID in-house
 

The UK government plans to design, build and run its digital ID in-house, rather than outsourcing it to a private-sector developer, Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister Darren Jones says.

Jones stated the intention while showing off a prototype of the “Government by app” on Tuesday.

The Government Digital Service will support the overall government effort, he says.

Jones reiterated that the plan does not include creating a new centralized database, and that the data accessed through the app will remain with the responsible department.

“For instance, data about your benefits entitlement will stay with the Department for Work and Pensions. Your driving data will stay with DVLA (Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency), your tax data with HMRC (HM Revenue and Customs),” he said, according to PA Media.

With the DVLA currently processing 45,000 letters and HMRC handling 100,000 phone calls each day, Jones believes the government can save “tens of billions of pounds” in expenses by automating processes with the app.

Health services are not included, as they will remain the domain of the NHS app. Childcare, pensions statements and HMRC data could be added eventually, but Jones indicated they are not likely this year. New services added to the app will likely need to be approved by Parliament.

Other details will be worked out during or following the current eight-week consultation, including whether the digital ID should be available to people above 16 years of age, which is the government’s current plan, or to younger people as well.

Another detail yet to be ironed out is the cost of the project. A preliminary estimate from November that it will take 1.8 billion pounds (approximately US$2.4 billion) over the next three years still stands. The Cabinet Office says in the public consultation document that: “At this stage of development, it is not possible to definitively estimate the cost to government from developing and running the digital ID system.”

The same document forecasts £4.3 billion ($5.8 billion) in net economic benefits for the UK over the next decade.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Scottish Biometrics Commissioner reviews fingerprinting in policing

Police in Scotland may be failing to fingerprint more than 12,000 a year due to inadequate operational practices and a…

 

UK Lords reject bid to block police facial recognition searches of DVLA database

The UK’s House of Lords has voted down an attempt to prevent the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) database…

 

UK MPs reject under-16 social media ban, but leave room for potential sanctions

UK lawmakers have rejected a ban on social media for under-16s, but the depth of feeling on the subject means…

 

US Treasury’s crypto playbook puts digital identity at the center

The U.S. Department of Treasury’s just released report to Congress on innovative technologies to counter illicit finance involving digital assets…

 

India is leading example of digital infrastructure, IMF says

Digital public infrastructure (DPI) is being recognized as a foundational public good and a new paper from the International Monetary…

 

UK startup raises $15M to build Europe’s sovereign alternative to biometric surveillance

A British start-up has raised millions for its biometric-alternative surveillance technology. Augur, a resilience technology startup, has raised $15 million…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events