Benini back in biometrics with ID R&D

New talent at Mitek and Clarifai, crypto salaries by Daltrey

ID R&D has appointed Dave Benini as its new vice president of Marketing to boost the reach of its voice and face biometrics and liveness detection.

Benini previously held the same position at Aware, as well as VP of Marketing and Product and other positions over a twenty-year stint with the company. Most recently he was VP of Marketing at financial risk intelligence firm Quantifind.

“We’re elated to have Dave aboard and the decades of biometrics experience he brings. This is such an exciting time for ID R&D as we continue to innovate and grow,” Alexey Khitrov, ID R&D CEO told Biometric Update in an email. “We have so much to talk about, it will be invaluable to bring Dave’s talents to bear. The team is really looking forward to bringing him into the fold and collaborating on all of the plans we have for 2022 and beyond. Congrats to Dave and a big welcome back to biometrics!”

“Thanks to the brilliant ID R&D team and to Mitek Systems for this exciting opportunity to help them do what they do so well already, which is to break new ground in biometrics technology and get their #1-performance-ranked biometric voice and liveness solutions into the hands of customers that need them,” Benini said in a LinkedIn post.

Mitek Systems, meanwhile, has added Scott Carter and Rahul Gupta to its Board of Directors after they were elected by shareholders.

Scott Markus has also joined Mitek as general counsel.

Carter was CEO of ID Analytics, now part of LexisNexis. Gupta is the former CEO of healthcare billing and payments technology provider RevSpring, and sits on the boards of several fintech companies. They replace retiring board members Alex W. “Pete” Hart and Bill Aulet, who CEO Max Carnecchia thanked for their contributions to the company’s growth.

Clarifai also adds VP Marketing

Kathleen Shouldis has been appointed as VP of Marketing at Clarifai to oversee the development and execution of the company’s marketing and growth strategy for its face biometrics, computer vision and natural language processing technologies.

Shouldis has previously served in various roles at IBM over the past 23 years, including most recently as CMO and VP of Marketing for the company’s Industrial Market and Watson IoT.

Daltrey paying in BTC

Daltrey has announced it will compensate employees in Bitcoin, and revealed that 26 percent of its team is currently planning to take some or all of its salary in BTC.

Founder Blair Crawford also said in a LinkedIn post that 39 percent are still considering the option. Crypto payments at the biometrics-as-a-service provider take effect starting April 1.

