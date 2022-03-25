Digital trust, biometrics sales and security experts appointments unveiled

Trulioo, IDnow, Clearview AI, OneSpan, Tascent, and the Security Industry Association (SIA) are among biometrics and digital identity security organizations that have each announced new hires and appointments to advance their strategic and business objectives.

Trulioo, IDnow bring in new expertise to enhance trust

Reno Mathews, a veteran with vast experience in regulatory compliance, has been hired as the new chief compliance officer of Trulioo to enable the company build on its online trust reputation through biometric know your customer (KYC) checks.

According to a company announcement, Mathews comes in with over 20 years of experience in building compliance programs and leading remediation efforts when it comes to enforcing compliance in many sectors such as banking, money service businesses, crypto and broker-dealer industries.

Steve Munford, chief executive officer of Trulioo, welcomed Mathews saying: “Reno’s global compliance expertise is perfectly aligned with the Trulioo mission and will be integral to our continued growth and success around the world. His deep understanding of regulatory and compliance needs from a customer’s perspective will inform our product development and ensure we’re continuing to be trusted partners to our clients.”

Mathews has worked with Google and, until his appointment by Trulioo, was at Meta (formerly Facebook).

Meanwhile, IDnow has also announced the appointment of Johannes Leser as its new VP in charge of Trust Services.

Per the announcement, the former managing director of Namirial Germany (the German subsidiary of a giant trust services solution provider across Europe) will be handed the responsibility to run IDnow’s Trust Services division and also oversee a new German Trust service. With the new appointment, the company intends to build a Qualified Trust Services Provider (QTSP) which is vital in identity proofing for digital wallets, the announcement states.

Following the appointment, Leser remarked: “”I am looking forward to building a provider for qualified trust services with IDnow. Among other challenges, we will solve the issues of how qualified attributes interact with wallets in proving digital identities.”

Clearview AI gets new federal sales executive

John Bagocius has joined Clearview AI to handle sales of its facial recognition app to federal agencies, per his LinkedIn account.

The former senior vice president for Global Sales at Draganfly is an experienced senior sales management executive, who also previously spent 16 years in sales at Crossmatch.

Marketing veteran to spur OneSpan’s global growth

Eric Hanson, the newly appointed Chief Marketing Officer of OneSpan has been handed the assignment of accelerating the company’s global growth goals as he comes in with over 30 years of experience from roles in marketing, sales, and product. He has also helped organizations drive transformation, while building market momentum, and growing industry recognition.

A company announcement states that the former chief marketing officer at Fuze and co-founder and CEO of SPY Visual Effects achieved tremendous success in these roles.

OneSpan President and CEO Matthew Moynaha, to whom Hanson will be directly reporting, said: “Hanson brings a rare mix of creativity, brand strategy, and business acumen while also understanding how to build market momentum and grow industry recognition. I am thrilled to welcome Eric to OneSpan for the broad perspective and skillful leadership he will bring to our business and ongoing brand evolution.”

Tascent announces new DPM for Access Control

Security industry professional and veteran Steve Connor has been unveiled as the new director of Product Management for Access Control at Tascent, going by a LinkedIn post.

According to the company, the new executive will lead its new Access Control product line and its positioning in the market. His expertise is already being felt as Tascent begins deployments of InSight Access, the company’s first dedicated biometric access control product, the post indicates.

Board, executive shake-up at SIA

The Security Industry Association (SIA), on March 22, held its 2022 Advance, an annual membership meeting, at the ISC West exhibition, with major executive and board position announcements, a press release from the organization reveals.

James Rothstein took over the helm of the association as Board chair before proceeding to announce the 2022 executive board (made up of five new voting members and four returning members), executive committee as well as many new committee leaders and members of advisory boards.

Rothstein, operating partner at Lee Equity, boasts over 35 years of experience in the security industry, and has held different roles in companies such as Anixter, Tri-Ed Distribution, and Fatwire Software.

“I am thrilled to assume the role of SIA Board of Directors chair and thank SIA for welcoming me to and entrusting me with this responsibility. We congratulate the SIA Board of Directors’ new and returning members, the SIA Executive Committee and our new SIA committee and advisory board leaders. These impressive security industry luminaries are poised to guide both the association and the industry forward,” comments Rothstein.

