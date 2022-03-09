FacePhi biometrics certified by Spanish data protection scheme for public entities

FacePhi has announced the receipt of data protection and security certification that technology companies must receive to provide services to Spanish public entities, paving the way for public sector biometrics contracts.

The Spanish biometric solutions provider says it has been certified by the National Security Scheme (ENS), gaining a mandatory status issued by the Spanish government for technology companies that offer their services to public entities or companies subcontracted by them. The ENS examines for confidentiality, integrity, availability, authenticity and data traceability. The scheme ensures that the information and data of Spanish citizens transmitted via electronic means, in this case face biometric data, is secured from interception, manipulation, and elimination by third parties.

FacePhi says the audit verifies its biometric digital onboarding technology development, maintenance, and support services for required information security requirements. It further claims that the ENS recognition proves that its technology is sufficiently safe for the General State Administration to use it.

Jorge Félix, the ​quality and systems director of FacePhi, says the mid-level certification adds a new compliance framework to its product line, and marks a strong commitment to the responsibility that the management is taking to guarantee customers the highest standards in quality, safety and risk management.

The ENS certification adds to FacePhi’s list of regulatory certificates it has acquired in recent months. Earlier in March, FacePhi earned the Pinakes certification from a Spanish banking association. The company also notes a certification for its facial recognition technology by the KISA K-NBTC, a South Korean agency, as well as ISO 30107-3 Level 1 and ISO 27001.

