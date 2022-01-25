FacePhi face biometrics certified in Korea, Valencia CF sponsorship kicks off

FacePhi has announced recognition by a Korean agency for its biometric identity verification algorithm and inked a sponsorship deal with soccer team Valencia CF.

FacePhi obtains biometric algorithm certification from Korean agency

FacePhi has received a KISA K-NBTC certification for the performance of its face biometric algorithm for identity verification.

The tests issued by the National Biometric Testing Center (K-NBTC), which is run by KISA (the Korean Internet Security Agency), checked for changes in lighting conditions of different scenarios, changes in facial expression, pose and the use of accessories. FacePhi says the test is performed based on NIST methodology and ISO standards, and verify its reliability of its digital onboarding technology for the Korean market.

The company says the certification supports its South Korean subsidiary FacePhi APAC, which was selected to supply facial recognition and biometric onboarding technology for a smart city project in Jeju Island.

Dongpyo Hong, the CEO of FacePhi APAC, states, “Obtaining certifications is important, but above all, the security, adaptability and reliability of our technology endorsed by clients in Asia such as Daegu Bank, Pinetree and City Labs prevail. For FacePhi APAC, 2022 will be a year of expansion in the financial sector and of continuous offers of our solutions to clients in new industries.”

FacePhi partners with Valencia CF, announces sponsorship

FacePhi has also formed a collaboration agreement with Spanish soccer team Valencia CF that includes a sponsorship deal. The company will sponsor Valencia CF and join the VCF Business Club.

Valencia will be a “global ambassador to FacePhi technology” in promoting biometric solutions to sporting companies. Valencia CF says FacePhi was selected as a partner due to being part of the VCF Innovation Hub within its Fan Engagement category. In June 2021, FacePhi was chosen to provide facial biometrics as an access method for the Valencia CF stadium.

“At the Valencia CF Innovation Hub, we identified FacePhi as a company that can help us to simplify digital procedures and facilitate technological processes for everyone (adults, children and other fans),” says Franco Segarra, Valencia CF’s director of innovation. “We always seek to improve the fan experience, making technology available to everyone. We are working together on projects that aim to add value to the entire fan community.”

Javier Mira, CEO and president of FacePhi, comments, “Thanks to this collaboration with Valencia CF, our technology will be able to be present within any sporting entity worldwide, beyond the scope of Spanish soccer clubs. The signing of this agreement represents an excellent opportunity to reinforce our position within the sports events industry, working hand in hand with one of the biggest teams in Spanish soccer, and making clear that the application of our solutions improves the user experience in any industry – even in big sporting events.”

Article Topics

algorithms | biometrics | certification | face biometrics | FacePhi | National Biometric Testing Center | onboarding | South Korea | Spain | testing