Idemia joins board of digital identity nonprofit ADI Association

Idemia has joined the board of directors of the Accountable Digital Identity (ADI) Association to promote an open framework for digital identity.

Ramesh Kesanupalli, co-founder of the ADI Association, says, “We are extremely pleased to have Idemia join the ADI Association Board of Directors. With its broad deployment experience and deep identity industry expertise, we believe Idemia’s contributions will be vital to realizing the Association’s vision of accountable digital identity.”

The ADI Association is a nonprofit organization that seeks to advance an open framework for digital identity focused on accountability, privacy, and interoperability. In 2021, the Association publicly opened the Specification for Accountable Digital Identity centered around privacy-preserving accountability and interoperability. Privacy-preserving accountability performs fraud checks with verified identity and individual consent. Interoperability is said to enable companies to participate in the ADI ecosystem and adopt decentralized identity without disrupting their existing identity infrastructure. The ADI Specification is said to adhere to industry standards such as those from the Decentralized Identity Foundation (DIF), FIDO Alliance, and the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C).

Idemia’s Lisa Shoemaker, vice president of government relations, and Srinivas Singaraju, VP of solutions, will serve on the board. The Idemia pair will collaborate with other members of the ADI Association on future specifications and initiatives, a press release states.

Commenting on the placement, Singaraju says, “Idemia’s legacy of identity and security excellence as a trusted provider to governments around the globe aligns to the mission of the ADI Association to define a trust and accountability framework for the digital world. As a member of the ADI Association Board of Directors, we will work closely with the Association and other industry leaders to influence the future of the open specification and protocols, and the impact they will have on digital identity for everyone.”

