Infinity Optics launches biometric cryptography SDK after CSIRO validates platform

Infinity Optics has brought its biometric hashing technology to market with the commercialization of the QuantumCrypt Face Recognition SDK.

The face biometrics platform provides breakthrough accuracy without storing the user’s biometric template, according to the announcement, and is now available for iOS, Android, and Windows.

QuantumCrypt’s zero-knowledge platform provides face biometric matching with a false acceptance rate (FAR) of one in a billion at a false rejection rate (FRR) of 0.3 percent under normal working conditions, an evaluation from the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), an Australian Government agency. This accuracy is achieved without the storage of biometric template or other personal data, Infinity says.

With the novelty of biometric hashing and the skepticism of some within the industry about its viability, the report from the CSIRO, which is intended to present a scientific approach to validating the technology, and calls QuantumCrypt “a direct and efficient bridge between Biometrics and Cryptography (sic).”

The SDK includes computer vision capabilities integrated through a previously-announced partnership with Rank One Computing.

“Unlike traditional biometrics, with QuantumCrypt you can create safe and secure roaming biometric authentication experiences where you register first on one device and can immediately authenticate on any of your other devices, thus skipping the frustrating need to biometrically register on each device you own,” explains Infinity Chief Technology Officer Gilles Mathieu. “QuantumCrypt can also enable frictionless biometric cloud account recovery, decentralized authentication, and can be extended to incorporate 3D face, fingerprint, iris authentication and even non-biometric modalities. Because each person’s unique QuantumCrypt Hash can be used as the basis for creating cryptographic keys, a wide range of advanced security use cases are enabled using cryptographic best practices and biometrically-derived asymmetric and symmetric keys. Among other things, QuantumCrypt is fundamentally compatible with modern authentication architectures such as those promoted by the FIDO Alliance.”

Click here to download the CSIRO report on QuantumCrypt from Infinity Optics.

Article Topics

biometric hash | biometrics | cryptography | CSIRO | data protection | face biometrics | Infinity Optics Solutions | QuantumCrypt | Rank One Computing | SDK